Pelosi says she wants trillions of dollars in next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a classified intelligence briefing on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. military in Afghanistan, during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 2, 2020.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the next coronavirus relief legislation will need to include trillions of dollars in aid for state and local governments, struggling workers and their families and medical efforts to contain the virus.

“We need $1 trillion for state and local. We need another $1 trillion for unemployment insurance and direct payments. Something like that, but probably not as much, for the testing, tracing, treatment,” Pelosi told reporters, amid growing signs that momentum is gathering in Congress for a new legislative package.

She also said the Democratic-led House would address President Donald Trump’s “senseless” withdrawal from the World Health Organization in a forthcoming appropriations bill but provided no details.