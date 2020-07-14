Pelosi says she would 'absolutely' delay, skip August recess to work on coronavirus bill
1 Min Read
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a classified intelligence briefing on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. military in Afghanistan, during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday she would “absolutely” be willing to delay or forgo the August recess to come to an agreement on a fifth coronavirus relief bill.