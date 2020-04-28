Pelosi says state, local government aid could come in two parts

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks inside the U.S. Capitol after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Additional funding for state and local governments whose finances have been battered amid the novel coronavirus outbreak could come in two separate bills, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday as lawmakers weighed future relief.

Pelosi, in a telephone call with reporters, said lawmakers were considering providing $500 billion for states and more funds for county and municipal governments.

They also want to boost funding for Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans, she added.

