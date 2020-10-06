Pelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from talks on a coronavirus stimulus bill shows he is unwilling to crush the virus, as cases continue to rise across much of the country.

“Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act.”