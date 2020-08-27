Pelosi says White House must offer more COVID-19 funding for any deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about stalled congressional talks with the Trump administration on the latest coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House must increase its $1 trillion offer for more federal coronavirus aid if it wants to ink a deal with Congress, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of planned talks later on Thursday.

“They have to move” and “meet in the middle,” she told reporters at a news conference, adding that Democrats, who already passed a $3.4 trillion measure and floated a compromise after the White House offered a $1 trillion proposal. “We’re not budging.”