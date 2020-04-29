Pelosi shoots down McConnell demand for business COVID protection

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks before signing H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program Healthcare Enhancement Act, an additional economic stimulus package that passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, during a signing ceremony on Capitol Hill as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease outbreak continues, in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democrats would not support protections for businesses against COVID-related litigation, which Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has demanded as a condition for further coronavirus relief legislation.

“Especially now, we have every reason to protect our workers and our patients in all of this. So we would not be inclined to be supporting any immunity from liability,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference.