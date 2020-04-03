Pelosi wants more for small business and individuals in next U.S. coronavirus legislation

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that $350 billion in already-passed coronavirus legislation was not enough for small businesses, and she wants more money in next bill being developed now in the Democratic-run House.

“I don’t think the 350 is enough for small business,” she said on CNBC. Pelosi also called for “another direct payment” to Americans for coronavirus economic relief, in addition to the $1200 payment already approved for individuals making up to $75,000 a year.

She asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “please” electronically transfer the direct payments, not wait and mail them later. Unemployment benefits should be granted for six months, not four months as in the past bill, she said.