U.S. House Democrats chart next coronavirus aid bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is flanked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) as she displays the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid bill during a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved the rescue package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has begun work on a fourth coronavirus bill targeting a slew of crisis issues from short supplies of medical equipment and protective gear to enhanced worker protections, infrastructure needs and additional payments to individuals, Democratic lawmakers said on Monday.

“We must do more to help our helpers in this moment of national crisis. Delays in producing enough PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators will cost lives that should not have to be lost. The president must use the full powers of the Defense Production Act,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on a teleconference with reporters.