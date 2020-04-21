U.S.' Pelosi: negotiators agreed 'principles' of next coronavirus aid package

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosts a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday Republican and Democratic negotiators have come to terms on the “principles” of the next coronavirus relief package, which is expected to focus on more aid for small businesses and be taken up in the U.S. Congress this week.

In an interview with CNN, Pelosi said negotiators were still in talks on the “fine print,” adding: “I feel very optimistic and hopeful that we’ll come to a conclusion tonight.”