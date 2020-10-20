U.S. House Speaker Pelosi hopes for coronavirus aid progress by end of week

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces her plans for Congress to create a "Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act," after U.S. President Donald Trump came down with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a Capitol Hill news conference in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said she hoped progress can be accomplished on a coronavirus aid deal by the end of this week.

Speaking to reporters in the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi said, “I hope so. That’s the plan,” when asked about prospects for something getting done on a legislative package by the end of this week. Pelosi, the top U.S. Democrat, said there would be a “readout shortly” on a conversation she had with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.