Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden looks at his watch as he arrives arrives to announce former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.