Pence says coronavirus positive cases flattening in Arizona, Texas, Florida

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes off his protective face mask to speak as he leads a White House coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force briefing at the U.S. Education Department in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the percentage of positive coronavirus testing is starting to flatten in the hard-hit states of Florida, Texas and Arizona.

“We are actually seeing early indications of a percent positive testing flattening in Arizona and Florida and Texas,” Pence said at a White House coronavirus task force briefing at the Department of Education.

He also said authorities were seeing declining numbers of emergency room visits as well in Arizona and Florida.