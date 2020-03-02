Pence says risk to Americans from coronavirus remains low

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a news briefing about the coronavirus with members of the White House coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday the risk to Americans from coronavirus remains low, after authorities in Washington state announced the deaths of four more people, raising the U.S. death toll to six.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Pence also said that within the next 12 hours, airports across South Korea and Italy, two countries hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, will conduct screenings of all passengers for the virus.