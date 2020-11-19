Trump administration does not support lockdown, school closures: Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence leads a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration does not support another lockdown or school closures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday, even as infections have hit record highs in recent days in the United States.

Pence made the remarks during a coronavirus task force briefing, in which he also highlighted rising positivity rates for coronavirus tests administered across the country.