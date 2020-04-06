Trump says he, others will be tested regularly

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence to ask if any of the 50 state governors on a conference call had been "negative" as he addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and others, without specifying who, would be regularly tested for the coronavirus, a pandemic disease that has killed more than 10,000 Americans and throttled the U.S. economy.

“I think we’ll probably have maybe quite a few tests, it’s not the worst idea, you know the system of testing now is so quick and so easy,” the president said in a White House press briefing.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that he had taken a test for coronavirus, and was clear. The president has himself taken two coronavirus tests. Trump has now been tested twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative.