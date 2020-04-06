Health News
April 6, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Trump says he, others will be tested regularly

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to Vice President Mike Pence to ask if any of the 50 state governors on a conference call had been "negative" as he addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he and others, without specifying who, would be regularly tested for the coronavirus, a pandemic disease that has killed more than 10,000 Americans and throttled the U.S. economy.

“I think we’ll probably have maybe quite a few tests, it’s not the worst idea, you know the system of testing now is so quick and so easy,” the president said in a White House press briefing.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that he had taken a test for coronavirus, and was clear. The president has himself taken two coronavirus tests. Trump has now been tested twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler

