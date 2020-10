FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for coronavirus on Monday, his office said, after multiple senior aides tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

“This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” Pence’s office said in a statement.