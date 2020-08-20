Politics
August 20, 2020 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump calls on Pennsylvania governor to reopen state amid pandemic

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump called on Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to reopen the state on Thursday, telling a rally of supporters the Democrat would wait until the day after the Nov. 3 election to do so.

“He’s got to open this state up,” Trump said during a speech in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. “What is he doing? What is he doing? So the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we’re going to get it open. And I know when he’s going to do it. You know when it is? November 4.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese

