U.S.
March 17, 2020 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Head of U.S. military's Southern Command tests negative for coronavirus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Commander of the U.S. Southern Command Admiral Craig S. Faller pauses as he talks to the media after an agreement signing ceremony, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. military’s Southern Commander, Admiral Craig Faller, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the test was a precautionary step after he met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation in Florida on March 8.

Members of Bolsonaro’s delegation, including communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro, who also met U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on that same trip, says he will be retested for the coronavirus following a negative test on Friday.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below