U.S. Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Marine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case of a U.S. servicemember contracting the virus.

The other two U.S. troops are in Italy and South Korea.

“A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA, tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. (Defense Secretary Mark) Esper and the White House have been briefed.”