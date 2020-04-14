Politics
Unclear how long coronavirus-related restrictions will remain on military: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday said he was extending a stop movement order to the U.S. military halting travel and movement abroad and that it was unclear how long coronavirus-related restrictions would remain on military personnel.

“We don’t know how this will play out,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

“Before I start moving people around... I want to make sure I can do it with a high degree of confidence that it will not further spread the virus and contaminate units and communities,” he added.

