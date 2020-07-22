Health News
July 22, 2020 / 11:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. has contract with Pfizer for 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses: Azar

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday the federal government has signed a contract with Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, once it is approved.

“We just signed a contract with global pharmaceutical leader Pfizer to produce 100 million doses of vaccine starting in December of this year with an option to buy a half a billion doses,” Azar said on Fox News. “Now those would of course have to be safe and effective.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below