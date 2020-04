FILE PHOTO: A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker unloads packages from his truck in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Treasury Department is mulling using a $10 billion emergency coronavirus loan to the U.S. Postal Service to force changes in how it does business, including what it charges for packages, the Washington Post reported on Thursday citing two people familiar with the matter.