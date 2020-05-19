Health News
May 19, 2020 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

NIH to study how COVID-19 pandemic may have affected pregnancy outcomes in U.S

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday it will study whether changes to the healthcare delivery system implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to more pregnancy-related complications in the United States.

The study bit.ly/2LH0qtt will also assess the risk of pregnant COVID-19 patients transmitting the virus to their fetus, and monitor the newborns until they are discharged from the hospital.

Researchers from the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network, a group of 12 U.S. clinical centers, plan to look at medical records of 21,000 women to understand the effects of COVID-19 during and after pregnancy.

They will also monitor more than 1,500 pregnant COVID-19 patients for six weeks after childbirth.

A separate study in the UK earlier this month by Oxford University and Britain’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists suggested mothers-to-be are at no greater risk of severe COVID-19 than the wider population.

However, most expectant mothers who do develop the serious illness tend to be in the later stages of pregnancy, according to this study. (reut.rs/3bN6efE)

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below