FILE PHOTO: A man who died of COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. The number of cases nationwide spiked to nearly 50,000 on July 1, the fourth record rise in infections in the last seven days. The United States has now reported more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, nearly a quarter of the global total. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The University of Washington said it expanded the forecast horizon of its widely cited model on Tuesday, projecting more than 208,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Nov. 1, compared with its current projection of 175,168 deaths by Oct. 1.

The university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said it would release further details at a briefing later on Tuesday.