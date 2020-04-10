New U.S. projections show summer spike if coronavirus restrictions lifted: NYT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. government figures show coronavirus infections will spike during the summer if stay-at-home orders are lifted at 30 days as planned, the New York Times reported on Friday.
If the Trump administration lifts shelter-in-place orders after 30 days, the death total is estimated to reach 200,000, the New York Times reported, citing new projections it obtained from the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services.
