FILE PHOTO: A medical worker speaks to motorist waiting in line to receive testing during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. government data released on Monday showed Black Americans were around four times as likely as whites to be hospitalized for COVID-19, highlighting significant racial disparities in health outcomes during the pandemic.

“The disparities in the data reflect longstanding challenges facing minority communities and low income older adults,” said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.