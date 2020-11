FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is seen parked outside the emergency room at Sanford Worthington Medical Center, a 48-bed regional hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Worthington, Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) - The United States on Saturday reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a fourth consecutive day with at least 130,138 new infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Seventeen states reported record one-day increase on Saturday while 14 states reported record daily numbers of hospitilized patients.