Trump signs order directing agencies to cut federal regulations

U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order on deregulation he signed during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday directing federal agencies to cut regulations, a move he said would help the economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, who signed the order at a Cabinet meeting, said it instructed agencies to eliminate “unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery.”

“I’m directing agencies to review the hundreds of regulations we’ve already suspended in response to the virus and make these suspensions permanent where possible,” he said.