Democrats' coronavirus bill 'unworkable': Top U.S. House Republican

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives expressed strong opposition to legislation addressing the coronavirus that the Democrat-led chamber is expected to vote on Thursday.

“The legislation that Speaker Pelosi introduced at 11pm last night—written by her staff and her staff alone—and plans to vote on just 12 hours later is not only completely partisan. It is unworkable,” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote in a tweet, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.