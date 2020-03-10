McConnell says he hopes coronavirus relief deal can be reached soon

FILE PHOTO: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) 2020 Policy Conference in Washington U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday said they hoped the Trump administration could reach a deal with House Democrats for an economic package amid the coronavirus outbreak, including a possible $300 billion in payroll tax relief.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to discuss the economic measures, adding that he hoped that a bipartisan deal could be reached soon.