Republican senators held productive talks with Biden on COVID-19 relief: Senator Collins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of Republican U.S. senators held productive discussions with Democratic President Joe Biden about COVID-19 relief, but they did not come to agreement on a package, Senator Susan Collins said.

Collins, who had met with Biden together with eight other fellow Republican senators at what she termed an “excellent” meeting in the White House, told reporters she was hopeful Congress could pass another COVID-19 relief package.