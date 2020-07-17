Business News
July 17, 2020 / 7:49 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Republicans seek liability protections for coronavirus bill

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans are seeking temporary protections against coronavirus-related lawsuits for a broad range of entities including businesses, schools, churches, charities and government agencies, according to a draft document reviewed by Reuters.

The legal safeguards, which Democrats have largely resisted, would be part of a forthcoming coronavirus relief package and would sunset at the end of a federal COVID-19 emergency declaration or 2024, whichever comes later, according to the document.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below