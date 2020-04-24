Senator Rubio: new small business aid program to launch Monday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to reporters following a national security briefing for members of the U.S. Senate about how Russia has been using social media to stoke racial and social differences ahead of this year's general election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Admininstration will make additional coronavirus-related financial assistance available to small businesses beginning on Monday, a top Republican senator said.

“SBA is going to launch the program on Monday morning. And so that will give everybody the rest of today, through the weekend, for the lenders and everyone to get ready,” Senator Marco Rubio, Republican chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, said in a video posted on Twitter on Friday.

The assistance was approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday, as part of a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill that was due to be signed into law by President Donald Trump later on Friday.