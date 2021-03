FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to visit a clinic administering coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to U.S. veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, clearing the way for the measure to be considered on Wednesday, when a final vote is expected.