Russia's Putin accepted U.S. offer of ventilators: Trump

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted his offer to provide ventilators to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus causes a potentially deadly respiratory illness, adding that Russia is having a hard time with the disease.

Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday, where they discussed the coronavirus as well as arms control, according to the White House.