Bernie Sanders cancels Cleveland rally over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has canceled a rally set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak, his campaign spokesman said.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” spokesman Mike Casca said in a statement.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” he said. “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”