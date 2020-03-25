Politics
March 25, 2020 / 9:00 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

U.S. Senator Sanders threatens to put hold on Senate aid bill

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he was prepared to put a hold on a $2 trillion Senate coronavirus economic relief bill unless a group of Republican senators drop their objections to language on jobless benefits in the legislation.

Sanders, an independent who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said in a tweet: “Unless these Republican senators drop their objections, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

