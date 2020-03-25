U.S. tells Saudi Arabia it has opportunity to reassure markets amid coronavirus uncertainty: State Department

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 20, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed in a phone call the need to maintain stability in global energy markets as the world responds to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, with Pompeo saying Saudi Arabia can reassure markets, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty,” according to the statement.