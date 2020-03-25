Schumer: help for health system, local governments in coronavirus package

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) makes a statement after meetings to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday the coronavirus legislation deal agreed to in the Senate includes $130 billion for the U.S. health care system and $150 billion to help state and local governments deal with the pandemic.

Republicans and Democrats agreed on the $2 trillion bipartisan package early on Wednesday, which Schumer said also included strong oversight of large loans to corporations made by the U.S. Treasury. [nL1N2BI04K] “We have greatly strengthened the bill and we’re proud of what we’ve done,” Schumer said in an interview with CNN.