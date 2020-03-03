New York City school closed Tuesday after suspected case of coronavirus: statement

(Reuters) - A New York City school says it will be closed on Tuesday after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community, the SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement.

The school said the closure was a precautionary measure and that it was in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines.

“At this time it important to remain calm,” the statement said, urging people to follow a series of precautionary measures.