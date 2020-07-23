Trump: Hot spot virus states may need to delay school openings by a few weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to a U.S. map of reported coronavirus cases as he speaks about the administration's plan for reopening schools during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday states that are currently coronavirus hot spots may need to delay re-opening schools by a “few weeks” while he pushed otherwise for students to be able to return to classrooms en masse in the fall.

“They have to open,” Trump said of schools nationwide.

He said it would be up to governors in the hot-spot states to decide about school re-openings, and said decisions needed to be based on data.