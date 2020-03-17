Senate Democratic leader urges passage of coronavirus relief bill

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives for a classified national security briefing for members of the U.S. Senate about how Russia has been using social media to stoke racial and social differences ahead of this year's general election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate should pass legislation on Tuesday already backed by the House of Representatives to start providing some economic relief amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

Schumer said President Donald Trump could then sign the measure into law later in the day. Lawmakers could then take up other actions as needed, although he expressed skepticism for any payroll tax cut or industry bailout being pressed by the administration.