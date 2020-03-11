Top U.S. Senate Democrat: Coronavirus relief must address housing, schools

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday said any economic relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak must include funds to help support housing, and to help keep schools and child care centers clean, among other community-related assistance.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking at a news conference, said his caucus wants two-pronged relief that would first address immediate needs such as paid sick leave, unemployment insurance and food assistance then address support for transportation, housing and schools.