Politics
March 18, 2020 / 3:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Democratic leader Schumer says concerned Trump's $1,000 check plan insufficient

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday warned of an economic recession as the coronavirus spreads through the country and called for a broader cash payment than Trump’s push for $1,000 checks.

“The coronavirus is slowing our economy to a near standstill and we are almost certainly anticipating a recession,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. He added that expanded unemployment benefits would be a more effective way of helping workers than a $1,000 check from Washington.

(This story corrects headline, first paragraph to show Schumer called plan insufficient)

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Franklin Paul

