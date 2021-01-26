US Senate's Schumer: vote on budget to pave way for COVID-19 aid possible next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said he informed Democratic senators Tuesday that a vote on a budget resolution, a possible first step toward passing another round of coronavirus relief using a procedural tool called “reconciliation,” could come as early as next week.
“I informed senators to be prepared, that a vote on a budget resolution could come as early as next week,” Schumer told a press conference.
