FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks about efforts to pass fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief legslation as Senate Democratic leaders hold a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted on Saturday that the House of Representatives will approve the Senate-passed version of a COVID-19 relief bill and President Joe Biden will sign it by March 14, when enhanced federal unemployment benefits expire.