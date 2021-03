FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Capitol Building as the Democrats and Republicans continue moving forward on the agreement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could hold a vote on whether to begin debating President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break a possible 50-50 tie, a Senate Democratic aide said.