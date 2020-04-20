Talks drag on over U.S. small business aid; Senate sets Tuesday session

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday announced the scheduling of a session on Tuesday, as negotiators continue working on a coronavirus aid bill providing more money for small businesses seeking loans to help them stay afloat during the pandemic.

The 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) Senate session on Tuesday could be an opportunity for the Senate to quickly pass any deal that might be struck on a bill providing around $400 billion in additional aid to small businesses and hospitals.