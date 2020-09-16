Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. could have capacity of 3 million COVID-19 tests per day, HHS official says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker uses a swab to test a man at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-in testing location in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States could have a capacity of 3 million coronavirus tests per day this month, and scale as high as 135 million tests a month by October, a top health official told a U.S. Congress panel on Wednesday.

Half of the three million tests would be rapid point-of-care tests, said Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Carl O’ Donnell in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

